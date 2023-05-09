Sources: Police shoot suspect in Homestead after pursuit

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A suspect was shot by police Monday night in Homestead, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Sources say a pursuit started in Pittsburgh and ended in Homestead. Pittsburgh police tried to make a traffic stop in Zone 4, sources say, but the driver of the vehicle took off and crashed near 8th Avenue in Homestead.

Shots were fired by police and the suspect was shot, sources say. The suspect is in critical condition and no officers were shot, sources added. Police are now looking for a second suspect.

Sources say Pittsburgh police officers were not involved in the shooting. It is not clear which department the officers involved in the shooting are from and what led up to the traffic stop.

Sources say PGH Police tried to make a traffic stop in Zone 4. The car (2 ppl inside) took off and crashed on Eighth Ave. in downtown Homestead. Shots were fired. No officer shot. One suspect hit & taken to hospital. Looking for second suspect @KDKA https://t.co/973FVhdjlt — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 9, 2023

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.