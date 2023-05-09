Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: Police shoot suspect in Homestead after pursuit

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: May 8, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: May 8, 2023 02:04

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A suspect was shot by police Monday night in Homestead, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Sources say a pursuit started in Pittsburgh and ended in Homestead. Pittsburgh police tried to make a traffic stop in Zone 4, sources say, but the driver of the vehicle took off and crashed near 8th Avenue in Homestead.

Shots were fired by police and the suspect was shot, sources say. The suspect is in critical condition and no officers were shot, sources added. Police are now looking for a second suspect. 

Sources say Pittsburgh police officers were not involved in the shooting. It is not clear which department the officers involved in the shooting are from and what led up to the traffic stop. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 9:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.