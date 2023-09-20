16-year-old wounded in Braddock shooting that killed 2 teens arrested on homicide charges

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 16-year-old wounded in a shooting that killed two other teenagers in Braddock last month was arrested on homicide charges.

Allegheny County police said 16-year-old Jerell Rockymore was involved in the shooting that killed Woodland Hills students Rimel Williamson and Nazir Parker, both 17.

Williamson and Parker were found dead in the street after an Allegheny County Housing Authority Officer in the area of Margaretta and Center streets heard gunshots around 11 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Investigators said Rockymore was found inside a nearby home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rockymore charging him with criminal homicide, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm. He was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Pittsburgh, police said.