2 dead, 1 other injured in Braddock triple shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are dead and another was left in critical condition following a triple shooting in Braddock.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Center Street and Margaretta Street.

Police say that an Allegheny County Housing Authority Officer was in the area when he heard gunshots.

When the officer made his way to Center Street, he found two males in the street, both dead from gunshot wounds.

A third male was found in a home nearby, having been shot in the chest and buttocks. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police's homicide unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.