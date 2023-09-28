17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of another teenager in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood earlier this month.

Seventeen-year-old Diontae Carter was arrested by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshals in connection with 15-year-old Mohamed Hussein's death.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a boy who had been shot in the torso after they were called to Excelsior Street around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 19. Hussein was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A juvenile is dead after a shooting on Excelsior Street in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood on Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Hussein's relatives said he was in the area visiting his aunt with some friends when he was shot in the stomach.

KDKA-TV Jennifer Borrasso's sources said witnesses told police they saw a suspect run down Excelsior Street towards Allen Street. That information led detectives to a house on Allen Street, where two people were detained and transported to police headquarters. Police got search warrants for the house and a vehicle on Proctor Way.

A pastor said she found Hussein face down and bleeding and she rendered aid to him.

Sources said Hussein was involved in the Braddock shooting where Woodland Hills students Nazir Parker and Rimel Williamson were shot to death on Aug. 27. Sixteen-year-old Jerell Rockymore, who was wounded in that shooting, was arrested on homicide charges.

Carter is charged as an adult with criminal homicide, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. He's in the Allegheny County Jail.