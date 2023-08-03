Survivors say they can begin to move forward after judge imposes death sentence to synagogue shooter

After judge imposes death sentence to synagogue shooter, survivors say they can begin to move forwar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a judge sentenced the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to death, survivors and family members of the victims said they feel they can finally begin to move forward.

Thursday was a step towards closure, as U.S. District Judge Robert Colville formally imposed the sentence of death by execution after victims gave impact statements.

"The first opportunity we've had to express our own personal views and tell about the impact this has had on us personally," survivor Stephen Weiss said.

Those who spoke Thursday were finally able to express, in their own words, what they've gone through and how they've been affected after Robert Bowers opened fire inside the synagogue in 2018.

"Up 'till now, because the prosecution did not want to taint anything in any way to open up the opportunity for a mistrial, they really had to be careful what we would answer to," Weiss said. "But today, we were able to say what was on our mind, and that was very cathartic for us."

Many said it was a relief to know this stage is finally over, but feel disgusted as the gunman refused to acknowledge them in court.

"It made me think of an ostrich who buries his head in the sand and wants to ignore everything going around," Weiss said. "And as long as they can't see what's happening, they feel safe, and that's how I felt he was today and throughout the trial."

Weiss is a survivor and was helping with services inside the synagogue when the shooting started. He says while the trial is now over, the impact of what happened that day will never truly be behind him.

"We are going to continue as groups of survivors, and I'm sure that as victims families will continue to meet and we will continue to commemorate the lives of those that we lost and the opportunities that were lost," he said.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership continues to encourage all community members to seek support if it's needed.

