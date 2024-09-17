150-ton superload slowly moves through western Pennsylvania, disrupting traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A massive slow-moving superload made its way through western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, holding up traffic in several counties.

Weighing 150 tons, the 136-foot-long, 28-foot-wide superload took up two lanes of traffic as it made its way from Columbiana, Ohio, to parts of Mercer, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. PennDOT said the superload was so big that anyone who pulled up behind was unable to pass.

(Photo: KDKA)

Drivers were warned ahead of time that the superload, traveling 25 to 30 mph, was going to move as a rolling slowdown, resulting in traffic stoppages and travel delays.

The superload's final destination was the Edgar Thomson Steel Works plant in Braddock. It used several roads to get there, including I-80, Route 22 and William Penn Highway. KDKA-TV's cameras captured the superload rolling down Route 22 in Delmont.

The superload was supposed to move through the area on Monday, but it was pushed back to Tuesday.

Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. of Aliquippa transported the load.