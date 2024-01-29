Two WPIAL players looking to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles with Kansas City Chiefs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the matchup set for the Super Bowl, two players hailing from Western Pennsylvania will be looking to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second straight year.
The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Las Vegas with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday -- and now Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are looking to win another title.
The two WPIAL standouts made names for themselves in college and now are doing the same in the NFL, already having won the Super Bowl, but are back for more.
Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada with kickoff between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set for 6:30 p.m ET.
Justin Watson
The South Fayette graduate and two-time Super Bowl champion is looking for his third title, having won previously with Tampa Bay and last year with the Chiefs.
This season, Watson posted a career-high with 27 receptions and 460 yards and three touchdowns.
In Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Ravens, Watson recorded one catch for 16 yards.
Skyy Moore
The Shady Side Academy graduate and New Kensington native is looking to win his second straight Super Bowl, but his status right now is up in the air due to injury.
Moore, who caught a touchdown pass in last year's Super Bowl win over the Eagles, suffered a knee injury against the Patriots in Week 15.
Prior to being injured, Moore posted nearly identical numbers to his rookie season, logging 21 receptions for 244 yards and one touchdown.
Earlier this month, the Chiefs opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.
Whether or not he is activated and able to play in the Super Bowl is still unclear.
