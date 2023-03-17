Watch CBS News
March 16 declared 'Skyy Moore Day' in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — March 16, 2023, will go down as a special day for one New Kensington native.

Skyy Moore, a wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, accepted a proclamation at the Westmoreland County Courthouse marking Thursday as "Skyy Moore Day."

Moore is a 2019 graduate of Shady Side Academy who went on to play football at Western Michigan University before being drafted by the Chiefs last year.

There will be a parade Friday in his honor. It starts at 6 p.m. on 11th Street and Fifth Avenue.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 9:30 PM

