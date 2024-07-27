Sunday remains sunny and hot throughout Pittsburgh area; rain chances return Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The heat is back, with highs hitting the upper 80s this afternoon, and we inch closer to 90 degrees in many areas on Sunday under sunny skies.

Humidity will start to tick up as we start the new workweek, with very warm air again Monday before some late-day rain chances help to cool us down for midweek.

We'll be stuck between two weather features on Monday, leaving us dry and very warm, but clouds increase through Monday afternoon, and by evening, we should see some showers and a few storms.

Our unsettled pattern sticks around through late week with a chance of showers or a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures staying warm, but most likely being kept in check with cloud cover, rain chances, and possible smoke from Canadian wildfires.

