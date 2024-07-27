Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunday remains sunny and hot throughout Pittsburgh area; rain chances return Monday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/27)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/27) 03:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The heat is back, with highs hitting the upper 80s this afternoon, and we inch closer to 90 degrees in many areas on Sunday under sunny skies. 

Climate Data:
Average High: 83 | Average Low: 64

First Alert: None

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Humidity will start to tick up as we start the new workweek, with very warm air again Monday before some late-day rain chances help to cool us down for midweek.

We'll be stuck between two weather features on Monday, leaving us dry and very warm, but clouds increase through Monday afternoon, and by evening, we should see some showers and a few storms. 

Our unsettled pattern sticks around through late week with a chance of showers or a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures staying warm, but most likely being kept in check with cloud cover, rain chances, and possible smoke from Canadian wildfires.

7-day-icast.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.