/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rep. Summer Lee calls for action to combat antisemitism
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rep. Summer Lee took to the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday to call for action to combat antisemitism.

She honored the 11 victims of the synagogue mass shooting in the wake of last week's trial verdict convicting the gunman of murder.

"May the strength and resilience shown by the survivors, victims, family members, [and] Jewish community throughout this heartbreaking trial forever be an inspiration to us all. They inspire me to work even harder to confront the root causes of hatred, racism, and bigotry so no community has to live in fear of senseless gun violence ever again," Rep. Lee said.

Lee represents District 12, where Squirrel Hill and the synagogue are located. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:56 PM

