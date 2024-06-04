Summer camps in Pittsburgh area offer kids a break from their cell phones

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is important to guide a child's use of social media.

Devastating stories of social media bullying and its impact on young minds continue to grow. A YMCA camp in Pittsburgh is trying to help by introducing a no-electronics policy. They hope to teach kids to put their phones down and learn to interact without social media.

Annamarie Casciato, the camp's director, said it is "really hard" for kids to put their phones down.

"They want to see the newest trend or try a new TikTok video with their friend," she said.

Casciato is in charge of about a dozen summer camps in the Pittsburgh area, but there are YMCA camps like this all over.

"By putting it aside here at the Y, you learn how to make friends, you learn how to communicate with each other, you learn how to build those skills," Casciato said.