Students move in at Pittsburgh-area universities ahead of the new school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- College campuses throughout the Pittsburgh area have been very busy as students are moving into their dorms and getting ready for the new school year to start.

Throughout the past week, at places like Pitt, Duquesne, and Carlow universities, it's an exciting time for students to be on campus.

University of Pittsburgh

Students at Pitt moved onto campus starting on Sunday as the new school year is ready to get underway.

Nervous parents and students alike worked to get the kids settled in ahead of classes beginning.

"Move-in day is going pretty good," said Lexi Thomas, who was helping her sister move in. "We've got buckets galore and our aunt just came in with another basket. We're getting this girl moved in. She's excited and we're excited.

"The drive was a little long," said Grace Boyer. "We had five hours, but it was worth it. So far, we were able to load most of the car into the cart that we have. It's all good!"

Classes start next week.

Duquesne University

More than 1,700 new students moved onto campus at Duquesne University earlier this week.

Student orientation leaders said that it's one of the best days of the school year -- but said it can also be pretty stressful, so they do everything they can to make things as easy as possible for new students and their families.

"We try to keep today a little bit chill since it's so hectic with moving in and things like that," said Team Leader Sabrina Paules. "Afterwards, they have an ice cream social and s'mores where they can meet new people and talk to everybody."

Classes at Duquesne are set to begin on Monday.

Carlow University

New students at Carlow were welcomed onto campus on Wednesday.

The university has record enrollment numbers this year and President Dr. Kathy Humphrey said that the theme of the new school year is 'Discovery.' She added that she's excited to see where these new students end up.

"Every year is an opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and in our students' lives," Dr. Humphrey said. "We see it every day. When I see these young people walk in, I see them not today, but I see them as they will be in four years. So I am always elated to be a part of our opening celebrations."

Upperclassmen will begin moving in this weekend and classes are set to begin on Monday.

West Virginia University

The three-day process of moving in at West Virginia University started last week.

Some parents and students spoke to KDKA as they were getting ready to start a new chapter in life with the beginning of the new school year.

"It's a lot of good emotions," said parent Annie Duchess. "You know, ups and downs. I think it's gonna be exciting for her. We'll just take it day by day and see how she does and I hope she makes good choices."

"They let your parents come help you," said student Maggie Manson. "I like how they didn't restrict it and make you do everything by yourselves. I am excited!"

Classes started yesterday.