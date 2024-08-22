Watch CBS News
8 students, school bus driver injured in Washington County crash

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Eight students and a school bus driver were injured after a crash in Washington County on Thursday. 

Dispatchers said the bus crashed on Westland Road near First Street around 2:30 p.m.  

Two students were flown to hospitals in Pittsburgh and are in serious condition, officials said. Everyone else's injuries were described as moderate. 

The bus involved was from the Fort Cherry School District and was reportedly going to a vocational school. 

No other vehicles were involved. It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

The crash in Mt. Pleasant Township comes just one day after a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a bus carrying Knoch School District elementary students in Butler County. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

