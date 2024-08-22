Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into school bus carrying elementary students in Butler County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus carrying elementary students in Butler County.

State police said the motorcyclist died after he hit the bus and was dragged about 30 feet on Dinnerbell Road. The Knoch School District said students were on board, but the kids and the driver weren't hurt. 

According to a public information report from police, the Harley-Davidson Sportster stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Victory Road and Dinnerbell Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the motorcyclist turned right onto Dinnerbell and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The bus didn't have time to stop, troopers said.

After the crash, police said the motorcycle was dragged about 30 feet and the motorcyclist was killed. 

Knoch School District said a replacement bus was provided and the elementary school principals accompanied the students home. School counselors will be available at all elementary schools on Thursday, the district said. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

