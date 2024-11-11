3 students taken to hospital after Greensburg Central Catholic resurfaces gym floors

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three Greensburg Central Catholic students were taken to the hospital on Monday after the gym floors were resurfaced.

The Diocese of Greensburg said a student who was lightheaded was taken to the hospital at the end of a Veterans Day program at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior Senior High School. The diocese said it's aware of two other students who were taken to the hospital by their families.

Classes were immediately dismissed, and the diocese says Tuesday will be a flexible instruction day.

According to the diocese, the floors of the gym and auxiliary gym were resurfaced over the weekend, and both gyms were ventilated before any programming took place on Monday. Officials are adding more ventilation and will reopen the building "after thorough examination by industrial hygienists."

Citing toxicology experts from the Pittsburgh Poison Center, the diocese says fresh air is usually enough to resolve acute symptoms for most people who experience issues with hydrocarbons, which make up the gym floor coating. Hydrocarbons may have a strong odor and can be irritating.

The diocese says there are no anticipated long-term effects from exposure, but anyone experiencing symptoms like fainting or vomiting is encouraged to seek care or call the Pittsburgh Poison Center for help at 1-800-222-1222.

"The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We take any potential health concerns seriously and are working diligently to ensure our school environment remains safe for everyone. Rest assured that we are taking all necessary precautions and following expert guidance in addressing this situation," the diocese said in a statement.