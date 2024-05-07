Watch CBS News
Strong storms possible for the Pittsburgh area late tonight

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/7)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/7) 02:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Strong storms could move through Western Pennsylvania late this evening and into the overnight hours. 

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to storm chances around midnight.  

Aware: Some places (higher elevations, north of I-80) could see frost over the weekend.

Today's going to be a little bit misleading when it comes to rain and storm chances.  

You will see the rain and storm icon for 'today' but the chance occurs overnight tonight with a couple of fast-moving storms being possible.  

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

These storms won't arrive before 10 p.m. and won't stick around past 2 a.m.

Gusty winds, large hail, downpours, and frequent lightning will all be possible as these fast-moving cells slide through.

Besides that, today is looking pretty nice.  Highs today will be warmer than the 73° that we recorded for a high yesterday.  

temp2.png
KDKA Weather Center

We should also see more sunshine today.  Let's call it partly cloudy with sunnier skies expected for this afternoon.  

We will start the day with mostly cloudy skies. I have morning lows dipping into the upper 50s with noon temperatures in the low 70s. 

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 78°.  I am a little surprised that model ensemble data gives Pittsburgh (and all of W. Pennsylvania) a less than 1% chance of hitting 80 degrees.

When it comes to rain chances, rain chances will be the highest tonight and Wednesday morning. 

Cooler weather is expected this weekend with light rain and drizzle being possible both Saturday and Sunday.  

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 6:25 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

