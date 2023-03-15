Strike averted as Butler Co. employees to vote on tentative agreement

BUTLER (KDKA) -- A strike in Butler County has been averted at the final hour as union members were set to hit the picket line on Wednesday.

More than 300 Butler County workers were set to go strike after being without a contract for the past several months.

The workers' previous collective bargaining agreement expired at the end of December.

Union members notified the Butler Co. Board of Commissioners of their intent to strike earlier this month.

An SEIU spokesperson says that the strike was canceled with a vote set for tomorrow on a tentative agreement.