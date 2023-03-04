Watch CBS News
Butler County employees vote to authorize a strike

By Patrick Damp

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - More than 300 Butler County employees have voted to authorize a strike beginning March 15. 

Members of the SEIU Local 668 include workers at the county courthouse, 911 dispatch, children and youth services, along with other county government offices. 

The union said the county's chief negotiator has damaged the relationship with workers to get to a fair contract. 

KDKA has reached out to the county and is awaiting a response. 

March 4, 2023

