Sto-Rox shootings on the rise even as department adds officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Shootings like the one where a woman was wounded on Broadway early Sunday night have become the norm, rather than the exception, as folks in Sto-Rox have become numb to the almost nightly sound of gunshots.

Last year, there were 11 homicides in Sto-Rox, and 18 non-fatal shootings. So far this year, there have been two homicides and 11 non-fatal shootings. Longtime resident Gerald Green said he's never seen anything like it.

"Absolutely and something has to be done about it," he said. "Have to get these guns off the streets. Have to get these guys from selling kids these guns, these weapons."

Recently, Stowe nearly doubled the size of the police department from six to 11 officers, but the shootings continue. And township manager Robin Parilla is reaching out for more help.

"But it's still not enough," Parilla said. "No one can stop a car coming down the street shooting. No one can stop it. I don't have that magic ticket to stop that."

County homicide is the investigating agency for most of these shootings, and Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph said in addition to arresting people who live here, there are also those who have come from the Northside and West End of Pittsburgh to deal drugs or settle scores.

The county is currently planning an initiative with the local police and other agencies about targeting the most violent criminals while offering up-and-coming criminals an off-ramp from that life -- counseling, social services, potential jobs.

"We're working with them on a collective strategy to combat that violence," Joseph said.