Woman shot in Stowe Township; suspect detained

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Stowe Township Sunday night.

County police said first responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm after dispatchers got a call about a shooting just before 9 p.m. on 13th Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital and police said she's expected to survive.

A man who police called a suspect was detained at the scene. Police said they're working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine culpability.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.