Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in Stowe Township; suspect detained

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Stowe Township Sunday night. 

County police said first responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm after dispatchers got a call about a shooting just before 9 p.m. on 13th Street. 

The woman was taken to a hospital and police said she's expected to survive. 

A man who police called a suspect was detained at the scene. Police said they're working with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine culpability. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on June 5, 2022 / 11:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.