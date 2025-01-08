Sticky Garlic Chicken and Rice Pilaf | Chef Janet Loughran

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran has some great advice and recipes for easy weeknight meals! This one will get you through busy days and warm you up this winter.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Rice Pilaf

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

1 cup white basmati rice (or long grain)

2 cups chicken stock (or vegetable broth or water)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Directions:

1. Preheat a sauce pot to medium. Add the butter and onion. Saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the rice and toss to mix with the butter and onion. Saute for 1-2 minutes, stirring contantly, until the grains of rice are starting to brown.

3. Mix in the chicken stock, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bring to a simmer.

4. Place a lid on top and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 15 minutes.

5. Let sit for 5 minutes longer and then fluff with a fork.

Sticky Garlic Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

1.5 lb chicken breasts, thin sliced

2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp oil of choice

1 Tbsp butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup chicken stock

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

Optional garnish: parsley and red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Place the chicken in a bowl with the cornstarch, salt and pepper. Toss to fully coat the chicken.

2. Preheat a skillet to medium heat (takes about 2 minutes). Mince the garlic and get the sauce ingredients ready in the meantime.

3. Add the oil to the pan. When it glistens, add the chicken (might have to do 2 batches depending on your pan size). Don't touch them for 4 minutes.

4. Mix the honey, chicken stock, vinegar and soy sauce in a separate bowl. Set aside.

5. Turn chicken over and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove from pan to a plate.

6. Add the butter to the pan and turn the heat down to medium-low. After the butter melts, add the garlic.

7. Add the sauce to the pan and mix. Add the chicken back to the pan.

8. Bring to a simmer and let it go for another 6-7 minutes, until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees internal).

9. Garnish with fresh parsley and red pepper flakes (optional).