Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Sticky Garlic Chicken and Rice Pilaf | Chef Janet Loughran

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran has some great advice and recipes for easy weeknight meals! This one will get you through busy days and warm you up this winter.

garlic-chicken-chef-janet.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Rice Pilaf

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion, diced
  • 1 cup white basmati rice (or long grain)
  • 2 cups chicken stock (or vegetable broth or water)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder

Directions:

1. Preheat a sauce pot to medium. Add the butter and onion. Saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the rice and toss to mix with the butter and onion. Saute for 1-2 minutes, stirring contantly, until the grains of rice are starting to brown.

3. Mix in the chicken stock, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bring to a simmer.

4. Place a lid on top and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 15 minutes.

5. Let sit for 5 minutes longer and then fluff with a fork. 

Sticky Garlic Chicken
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lb chicken breasts, thin sliced
  • 2 Tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp oil of choice
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup chicken stock
  • 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
  • Optional garnish: parsley and red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Place the chicken in a bowl with the cornstarch, salt and pepper. Toss to fully coat the chicken.

2. Preheat a skillet to medium heat (takes about 2 minutes). Mince the garlic and get the sauce ingredients ready in the meantime.

3. Add the oil to the pan. When it glistens, add the chicken (might have to do 2 batches depending on your pan size). Don't touch them for 4 minutes.

4. Mix the honey, chicken stock, vinegar and soy sauce in a separate bowl. Set aside.

5. Turn chicken over and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove from pan to a plate.

6. Add the butter to the pan and turn the heat down to medium-low. After the butter melts, add the garlic.

7. Add the sauce to the pan and mix. Add the chicken back to the pan.

8. Bring to a simmer and let it go for another 6-7 minutes, until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees internal).

9. Garnish with fresh parsley and red pepper flakes (optional).

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.