Steelers win 20th straight regular season home game against Cleveland with 26-22 victory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers have won 20 straight regular season games against the Browns when playing here in Pittsburgh.
Monday night's 26-22 win over the Browns extended the regular season streak to 20 games.
The last time the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh during the regular season was in 2003, when they won 33-13, one year before the Steelers would draft Ben Roethlisberger.
