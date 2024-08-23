Steelers are the 3rd best-selling NFL team this season, StubHub says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the third best-selling NFL team this season, according to data from StubHub.

The ticket company says the Steelers are the third most in-demand team, falling only behind the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. And when it comes to the top three most in-demand games, Pittsburgh plays in all of them against the Cowboys, Raiders and Falcons.

The Steelers have seen almost a 50% increase in sales on StubHub compared to last season's start, possibly because fans are excited to see how the quarterback situation plays out after the team traded Kenny Pickett and signed both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Overall, StubHub says it has seen a 38% increase in sales across the league compared to the start of last season. StubHub made the rankings based on the number of tickets sold as of Aug. 19.

The Steelers are wrapping up their preseason with a game in Detroit on Saturday at 1 p.m. Wilson is expected to start again and will likely play the first few series before Fields comes in.

The Steelers kick off the regular season on Sept. 8 in Atlanta, which is the third bestselling game so far this year.