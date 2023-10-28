Pittsburgh Steelers, including T.J. Watt, visit patients The Children's Home of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple Steelers players visited patients at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh on Friday.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, were among those who stopped by the facility for some pre-Halloween fun. Teammates Elijah Riley, Pressley Harvin and Christian Kuntz, along with their partners, also stopped by to bring smiles to patients at Children's Home of Pittsburgh.

Everyone was in the Halloween spirit for Friday's visit as they all dressed up. The Steelers players went to the rooms of the patients to deliver sweet treats while in costume. Watt dressed up as Scooby Doo, Kuntz dressed up as Harry Potter, Riley dressed up as Mickey Mouse and Harvin was an aviator.

The Children's Home of Pittsburgh was founded in 1983 and is an independent, nonprofit licensed organization with a "mission to promote the health and well-being of infants and children through services that establish and strengthen the family," according to its website.

Friday was also at least the second time T.J. Watt and Dani Watt have visited patients at a Pittsburgh facility. In January, the Watts visited UPMC Children's Hospital to play games.

"Thank you TJ and Dani for always thinking of our kids and families!" said a Facebook post from the hospital after the visit.

The Steelers (4-2) face off against the Jaguars (5-2) on Sunday at Heinz Field. The game kicks off at 1 p.m., and you can watch all the action on KDKA-TV.