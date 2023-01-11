T.J. Watt and wife Dani visit patients at Children's Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers star T.J. Watt and his wife Dani visited Children's Hospital to play games and visit patients.
The Watts played Minute to Win it in the Big Dream Studio before going to see patients, the hospital said in a Facebook post.
The hospital also said the couple provided Christmas dinner for patient families over the holiday.
"Thank you TJ and Dani for always thinking of our kids and families!" the Facebook post said.
