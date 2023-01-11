T.J. Watt and wife Dani visit patients at Children's Hospital

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers star T.J. Watt and his wife Dani visited Children's Hospital to play games and visit patients. 

The Watts played Minute to Win it in the Big Dream Studio before going to see patients, the hospital said in a Facebook post. 

Posted by UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The hospital also said the couple provided Christmas dinner for patient families over the holiday.

"Thank you TJ and Dani for always thinking of our kids and families!" the Facebook post said.   

