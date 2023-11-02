Steelers' T.J. Watt loses helmet, still gets sack on Titans QB Will Levis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt did not let losing his helmet stop him from making a play.

In the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrsure Stadium, Watt brought down quarterback Will Levis in the backfield after losing his helmet.

On a third down and five with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left remaining in the opening quarter, Watt lined up against offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, who knocked Watt's helmet off while attempting to block him.

Watt continued to chase Levis despite not having a helmet and brought down the rookie signal-caller to set up a fourth-down field goal. Petit-Frere was penalized for knocking Watt's helmet off on the play. Coming into the game, Watt was tied for third in the NFL with 8 1/2 sacks.

Watt's brothers, J.J. and Derek, chimed in on social media following the sack.

"We don't need no helmet!!!!!!" J.J. Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Who Needs A Helmet Anyway?!" Derek Watt posted on X.

In 2015, J.J. Watt sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith after getting his helmet ripped off. After doing it himself eight years ago, J.J. Watt watched his brother do it in person, as he is at Acrisure Stadium for Thursday's game against the Titans.

The Steelers (4-3) and Titans are tied 13-13 in the third quarter.