Steelers star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith enter concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Steelers look to rebound following two heartbreaking losses to the Cardinals and the Patriots within five days, the team did not get good news for their 8-day break.

Both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have been placed in concussion protocol, according to the team.

During the first place of the game on Thursday, Watt was injured after he was hit in the face. He missed a handful of snaps and was evaluated but returned to the game and ultimately finished the game.

He reportedly began experiencing concussion symptoms and has since been put into concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Alex Highsmith left the game on Thursday in the first half with what was deemed a neck injury and did not return.

On Friday, it was announced he was placed into concussion protocol.

Both players will have a week to be cleared by medical staff before they can play against the Indianapolis Colts next Saturday.

The Steelers are looking to avoid falling to .500 when they head to Indianapolis next weekend as they remain in a fight for the postseason in a very competitive AFC.

Saturday's game can be seen on NFL Network at 4:30 p.m.