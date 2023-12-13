Steelers' T.J. Watt clears concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has cleared concussion protocol.

The team announced on Wednesday that Watt was cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is out of the league's concussion protocol. He is expected to play on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Watt entered the concussion protocol following Dec. 7's game against the New England Patriots. During the first quarter against New England, Watt was hit in the facemask by Ezekiel Elliott's knee. He missed a few snaps but returned and finished the game.

After the game, Watt began experiencing concussion-like symptoms and was placed into concussion protocol.

Teammate Alex Highsmith remains in concussion protocol after leaving the game against the Patriots with a neck injury. He went down with 14 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the second quarter after a run by Elliott.

Highsmith was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the team. He was also limited on Tuesday.

The Steelers (7-6) travel to Indianapolis (7-6) on Saturday. Both teams are in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot. Currently, the Steelers sit in sixth place in the conference, one spot ahead of the Colts. There are six teams in the AFC with a 7-6 record.

You can watch the Steelers-Colts game on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m.