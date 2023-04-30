Steelers sign seven undrafted free agents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Steelers this morning announced the signings of seven undrafted free agents.

Jordan Byrd, WR, return specialist - San Diego State

In 58 games, Byrd recorded 47 catches for 219 yards and one touchdown. He also scored three touchdowns on kick returns and one touchdown on a punt return, making him first-team All-Mountain West as both a kick and punt returner, the first Aztec to ever be named first-team at both positions

Trevor Downing, C - Iowa State

Downing became a center in 2022 and started all 12 games. He was second-team All-Big 12 as part of an offensive line that averaged just under 370 yards per game. His first start at Center was in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson.

Tanner Morgan, QB - Minnesota

Morgan holds several school records at Minnesota including most passing yards in a season with 3,253 in 2019, most touchdown passes with 30 in 2019, and passing yards per game with an average of 250.2 in 2019. Morgan recorded 33 wins with Minnesota, recording 65 touchdowns and just under 9,500 total passing yards.

James Nyamwaya, DE - Merrimack

Nyamwaya played 10 games in the 2022 season and in those 10 games, he recorded 27 tackles, five and a half sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was second-team All-NEC last year.

David Perales, LB - Fresno State

Perales' 22.5 sacks is the sixth-most in Fresno State school history and in 2022, he started 13 games, recording a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.

Monte Pottebaum, FB - Iowa

Pottebaum appeared in 45 games for the Hawkeyes across four seasons, starting in 13 of them. Originally a linebacker, he made the switch to fullback in 2019, ultimately recording 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

B.T. Potter, K - Clemson

Potter holds the record at Clemson for career field goals with 73, PATs with 234, and points for a placekicker with 453. He is the first player in ACC history to have at least 100 points in four seasons. He also scored in every game since becoming the starter in 2019.

