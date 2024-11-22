Steelers remain winless in Thursday Night Football divisional road games under Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still remain winless in AFC North road games on Thursday Night Football under head coach Mike Tomlin.

The latest road divisional Thursday night loss for the Steelers came when Pittsburgh blew a late lead, losing 24-19 to the Browns in Cleveland.

The Steelers (8-3) rallied from an 18-6 deficit to take a 19-18 lead, but Nick Chubb scored with 57 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter to put the Browns (3-8) ahead, ultimately winning the game.

With the loss, the Steelers are 0-6 under Mike Tomlin when facing AFC North divisional opponents on the road on Thursday Night Football and 0-8 all time in those situations.

After the game, Tomlin said that it took the team "too long to warm up to the action."

The Steelers will look to bounce back next Sunday when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.