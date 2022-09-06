Steelers President Art Rooney holding press conference to make special announcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A special announcement is going to be made from the Steelers' team facility on Tuesday.

The team says that President Art Rooney will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. from the South Side facility.

Rooney's 1 p.m. press conference will follow head coach Mike Tomlin's weekly press conference at 12 p.m. ahead of the team's first game of the season on Sunday.

No details surrounding the announcement have been made available by the team.

The press conference will be streamed live on the Steelers website and on their social media platforms.