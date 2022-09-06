Steelers to retire Franco Harris' no. 32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are retiring Franco Harris' no. 32.

The Steelers already had a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception planned for the Raiders game on Dec. 24, but news of retiring Harris' number came Tuesday after Steelers President Art Rooney II was expected to make a special announcement.

The Steelers said Harris' number will be retired at halftime of the Week 16 game. Harris is only the third Steelers player to have his number retired after no. 75 Joe Greene and no. 70 Ernie Stautner.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/5KYLOxVLsR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2022

On Dec. 23, 1972, Harris caught Terry Bradshaw's deflected pass and turned it into a 40-yard touchdown, leading the Steelers to a 13-7 victory against the Oakland Raiders for the first playoff win in franchise history.

Rooney said the Immaculate Reception is one of the most memorable plays in NFL history and changed the course of the Steelers' success.

"My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: 'Before Franco got here, we didn't win much, since he got here, we don't lose.' I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24," Rooney said on the Steelers website.

Throughout his 12-year career in Pittsburgh, Harris was part of four Super Bowl championship teams. No one has had his number since his last season in 1982.