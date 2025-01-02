Who could the Steelers play in the first round of the NFL Playoffs? Week 18 implications vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers have just one game remaining before the playoffs and it is far from a meaningless one. They'll welcome the Bengals to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night at 8 p.m. and there is still plenty to play for.

Can the Steelers still win the AFC North?

In short, yes.

The AFC North is still up for grabs and they will know if they can win the division prior to the 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will go head-to-head at 4:30 p.m. and that will help determine the AFC North champion.

If the Ravens lose to the Browns, the AFC North will be there for the taking for the Steelers. Should the Ravens beat the Browns, the Ravens will claim the AFC North as well as the third seed in the AFC playoff picture.

If it works out in the Steelers' favor, a Ravens loss and Steelers victory, the Steelers get the AFC North crown thanks to a 4-2 division record.

Who will the Steelers play in the first round?

First, let's begin with seeding scenarios.

The Steelers will finish in one of two spots in the AFC playoff picture: they'll either end up as the third seed should they win the AFC North or as the fifth or sixth seed if they do not win the division.

If the Steelers lose on Saturday, coupled with a Los Angeles Chargers win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Steelers would drop to the sixth seed and the playoffs would begin in Baltimore against the Ravens, the home of the Steelers' second-worst loss this season.

If the Steelers win and the Ravens win on Saturday, the Steelers would take the fifth seed, setting them up for a first-round matchup with the Houston Texans in Houston.

The Steelers close out the regular season this Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium and that will also have playoff implications for the Bengals.

The Bengals can keep their season alive with a win over the Steelers, but a win by the Steelers ends Cincinnati's playoff hopes.