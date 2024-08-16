Steelers, Pirates, and Riverhounds all in action this weekend for a Pittsburgh sports extravaganza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The North Shore is going to be jumping this weekend, starting tonight as the Pirates return home.

They're not the only team getting ready for a North Shore showdown, the Steelers will be back, as well.

This means it will be busy with the parking lots filling up starting tonight for Friday night fireworks at PNC Park.

It's been tough sledding for the Buccos as they find themselves coming home from a road trip where they didn't win a single game and amid a 10-game losing streak.

That streak is tied for 14th all-time in franchise history and the team lost 10 straight last year as well as in 2021.

The Pirates welcome in the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series with rookie phenom Paul Skenes getting the start. They hope he can produce another quality start to help this team get back in the win column.

They're going up against a team in the thick of the playoff race as the Mariners are battling for the top spot in the American League West.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Then it's going to be an absolutely slammed Saturday as the Steelers will play preseason game number two against the Buffalo Bills.

The two teams had a joint practice at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday and they'll go head-to-head on Saturday. Fans will be able to get their first look at offseason acquisition and presumed starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Also in Steelers news, the team is reportedly eyeing a new contract for top wide receiver George Pickens.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steeles are planning to give him number-one wide receiver money, even if they find a way to pry Brandon Aiyuk out of San Francisco.

The Steelers and Pirates aren't the only Pittsburgh teams hitting the field this weekend - if we leave the North Shore and head over to the South Shore the Riverhounds are back in action Saturday.

They're taking on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and you can catch that game at Highmark Stadium or right here on KDKA+ at 7 p.m.

It's going to be a Pittsburgh sports extravaganza and all we're missing is the Penguins, but training camp is right around the corner!