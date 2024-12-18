Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Larry Ogunjobi provides meals to those in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ahead of the holidays, the Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee gave back to immigrants in our area.

The Friday prior to the Steelers taking on the Eagles, Larry Ogunjobi spent time at the August Wilson Center providing dinner to 50 families who are resettling in the Pittsburgh area.

The dinners came from a local, immigrant-owned restaurant Chaykhana.

Ogunjobi said his personal connection to the cause makes it a special one for him.

"My family immigrated here from Nigeria," he said. "My dad got here in [1989], my mom got here in [1993], and I was born in [1994]. I just understand the struggles when you come into a country that isn't your own and you're trying to find your footing, I think it's important to be a helping hand for families. We needed it and we got the help, so I wanted to be that next arm to reach out and help somebody else."

Along with providing meals, he also handed out supplies including other groceries and childcare items.

"Larry Ogunjobi's generosity and commitment to uplifting refugee and immigrant families in Pittsburgh is truly inspiring," said Hello Neighbor's founder and CEO, Sloane Davidson. "As the son of immigrants who achieved success as an NFL player, Larry embodies the American Dream and the importance of giving back."

Ogunjobi was named the Steelers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes an NFL player who excels in the area of community service.

Most recently, Steelers' captain Cam Heyward won the award in 2024 and Steelers' quarterback Russell Wilson won the award in 2020.