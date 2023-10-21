Steelers officially activate WR Diontae Johnson, place TE Pat Freiermuth on IR

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - The Steelers will be getting some help on offense, while another key piece who was expected to return will no longer be in the lineup tomorrow afternoon.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was officially activated off of injured reserve on Saturday after missing the previous five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Last week, Johnson emphatically told reporters he would return for this week's matchup against the Rams.

"Hell yeah I'm coming back," Johnson said. "I've been working my behind off these past three, four weeks. I feel completely great and healthy."

Earlier this week, as the team was practicing, Johnson was cleared for a return and now he is officially active and is expected to rejoin the offense in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it appeared that tight end Pat Freiermuth was on his way to returning, also from a hamstring injury, reaggravated the injury and has officially been ruled out and placed on injured reserve.

He was limited in practice on Thursday and did not practice at all on Friday.

For the second week, rookie tight end Darnell Washington is expected to start in Freiermuth's place.

The Steelers will travel to Los Angeles tomorrow to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. and you can catch the game on FOX.