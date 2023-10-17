Mike Tomlin: We're excited, healthy going into matchup against Los Angeles Rams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, off their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 and a bye week in Week 6, now turn their attention to the bright lights of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Rams.

"An opportunity for self-analysis in all three phases," Tomlin said of his bye week work.

With the bye week, the Steelers were able to press the reset button as well as recuperate from injuries.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had been on injured reserve since injuring his right hamstring during the 30-7 loss to San Francisco in the season opener, was cleared to return to practice on Monday, giving Pittsburgh 21 days to decide whether or not Johnson is ready to see the gridiron on gameday.

"[Johnson] is a route-runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at breakpoints. That is his distinguishing trait."

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. also was placed into the 21-day window to become activated off injured reserve.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is eager and ready to see the field this Sunday, saying he's excited to play against the Rams.

"I will be good to go this week," said Freiermuth. "I am excited to get back out there. I feel good."

"We're excited about the relative health of our group," Tomlin said.

Left tackle Dan Moore could return to the starting lineup, but Tomlin was cautious about giving any sort of prognosis on the 25-year-old Texas native.

"We got some work ahead of us. He'll be given an opportunity to show his progress over the course of the week, and we'll make that decision at the appropriate time."

First-round rookie Broderick Jones, who impressed many in his first career start against the Ravens, will not be cast aside, but he will continue to be brought along as progress dictates.

"Every venue is an opportunity for learning for a young player. We're not interested in excluding any of the teach tools. We're trying to accelerate the growth process for all parties involved," Tomlin added.

SURVEYING THE OPPOSITION

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, aided by stud wideout Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua, will be looking to stretch Pittsburgh's defense.

"It's very difficult to minimize a player of [Kupp's] caliber. Whether it's a receiver or talented rusher like Aaron Donald or a talented veteran quarterback like Stafford, usually it's multiple things, and usually, you're working to minimize as opposed to shut out. Significant players find a way to make plays."

"Matt Stafford is experienced and really good," Tomlin said of the Rams QB, praising his accuracy and play-action game as the signal-caller. "Coach McVay, Stafford do a really nice job spreading the ball around."

DONALD'S DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

The Rams' defensive unit starts and stops with former Pitt player and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. At 32, Donald is still able to wreak havoc and give headaches to opposing offensive lines. Mike Tomlin knows his staff will have their hands full with No. 99.

"I'm not gonna get into the details of his resume. You know it. He needs no endorsement from me."

Talking about what the Rams do defensively, Tomlin noted Los Angeles' ability to bring pressure from the defensive front, citing fire zones and bogus pressures.

"We realize we've absorbed some negativity based on performance. We're man enough to absorb that negativity and stay singularly focused on what's required to change it, and that is work. We're not interested in assigning blame or making excuses," Tomlin said.

Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m. Sunday.