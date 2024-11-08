Steelers looking to improve on Mike Tomlin's 25-6 record vs. rookies when facing Jayden Daniels and the Commanders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stellar record against rookie quarterbacks under head coach Mike Tomlin and are hoping to keep that going this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

The Steelers are coming off of their bye week and will head to Washington to take on phenom rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

When going against rookie quarterbacks under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are 25-6 all time.

The Commanders' offense has one of the most potent offenses in the NFL and Daniels definitely has the attention of Steelers captain Cameron Heyward.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, is chased by the Giants' Micah McFadden during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

"There's not a situation he doesn't like," Heyward said. "He can throw the ball. He can run the ball. He's dynamic and he will make you pay if you give him a lane. These guys are coming in fully ready to go, like C.J. Stroud last year."

"It's really cool to see the game progress where it doesn't take a lot of time for these guys to produce at a high level," Heyward added.

The Steelers lost last year to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on the road against the Texans last year and beat Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix earlier this season.