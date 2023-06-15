Watch CBS News
Football

Steelers legend Troy Polamalu joined the 'All Things Covered' podcast

/ CBS Pittsburgh

All Things Covered: Troy Polamalu Pt. 1
All Things Covered: Troy Polamalu Pt. 1 09:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson host the "All Things Covered" podcast and had on one of the NFL's greatest players. 

Troy Polamalu, Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, joined the podcast and shared a great conversation, including a special moment between McFadden and Polamalu, dating back to their playing days in the black-and-gold. 

You can watch the player above to view part one of the podcast. Part two is below.

All Things Covered: Troy Polamalu Pt. 2 40:40

First published on June 15, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.