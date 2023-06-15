Steelers legend Troy Polamalu joined the 'All Things Covered' podcast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson host the "All Things Covered" podcast and had on one of the NFL's greatest players.

Troy Polamalu, Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, joined the podcast and shared a great conversation, including a special moment between McFadden and Polamalu, dating back to their playing days in the black-and-gold.

