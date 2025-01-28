Justin Fields-Russell Wilson quarterback debate begins again with the offseason looming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The season may be over, but the Steelers are already gearing up for the fall and are in the middle of a quarterback debate.

Who stays and who goes? Will it be Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or a completely different quarterback?

President Art Rooney II shared on Monday they'll likely keep one from their current roster, and fans have mixed feelings about who the team should pick.

Going into this season, Lisa Murphy of Squirrel Hill, like many, was optimistic for the black and gold.

Leadership had made major moves, signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, and securing a backup spot with Justin Fields. These rapid changes caught some off guard for a team that prides itself on stability.

"We were so hopeful that it was going to be better this year," Murphy said.

However, the outcomes left folks disappointed.

"There were times when each of them performed well, but then there certainly were times when they absolutely did not," Murphy said.

After ending the season with five straight losses and eight years without a postseason win, what do the Steelers do on the QB front?

Wilson and Fields are pending free agents, and on Monday, Rooney called both players "capable starters," and suggested he would like to keep one of them on a multi-year deal. He didn't say who, but indicated age could play a factor. Wilson will be 37 next season and Fields turns 25 in March.

Earlier this month, Wilson said the team and his reps were discussing a contract extension. He also said it would be his choice to stay here and retire as a Steeler.

"I don't know that either one of them is the right fit for the Steelers," Murphy said.

Murphy wants the team to look outside the current roster, but Jeff DeAngelis of Apollo feels they should keep both quarterbacks.

"Fields could learn just a little more, get in there in some of those unique plays, but I think after next year, he's starting," DeAngelis said.

Though, if he had to pick, he'd go with youth.

"I do believe Fields can be a great throwing quarterback, great arm, great running quarterback," DeAngelis said.

Allan Emmerich of Bridgeville feels the same way.

"He played really well throughout the first half of the season," Emmerich said.

As for Murphy, she just said the team cannot do the same thing over and over.

"It just feels like, you know, we keep hoping that things are going to turn around, and they just keep not, so I feel like you've got to change something," Murphy said.