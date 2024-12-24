Steelers release final injury report ahead of Christmas game against Kansas City Chiefs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and receiver Ben Skowronek didn't practice once again and have been ruled out. Quarterback Justin Fields is questionable.

Receiver George Pickens returned to practice this week and does not carry an injury designation into the AFC clash. He had missed the last three games while dealing with a hamstring injury.

"I think it's self-explanatory," said Mike Tomlin. "(Pickens) is a splash playmaker. He's a one-on-one playmaker. Oftentimes, he controls schematics, which creates one-on-ones for others or a light box regarding the run."

In addition to getting Pickens back, safety DeShon Elliott, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, and cornerback Donte Jackson all practiced in full and have no injury designations.

Three games in 11 days

Wednesday's game against the Chiefs will be the Steelers' third game in 11 days. During his weekly press conference, Tomlin said he makes sure his team is ready for the physical grind of the NFL schedule, on and off the field.

"That is money already in the bank," said Tomlin. "That's why we approach team development the way that we do. That's why we tackle in Latrobe every day that we have pads on. That's why we do not run away from building skill in that area and a mindset in that area at the early stages of team development, because we realize you don't get an opportunity to recoup that, particularly with how practices are scheduled in today's NFL.

"You get a limited number of padded practices at the early portions of the season. You get less at the end. And so that's why I'm so committed to hardening our group in the team development process because these physical games come down, and you better be ready for them."

Chiefs injuries

For the Chiefs, they will be without a few players, too.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner is out with a concussion, while offensive tackle D.J. Humphries is out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) remain questionable heading into the Week 17 contest.

Kick-off for the game is at 1 p.m., and in addition to Netflix, the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.