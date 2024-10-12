Steelers injury updates: Jaylen Warren expected to play, DeMarvin Leal placed on IR

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers have headed west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a week six showdown in Sin City at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Steelers provided some updates on their injury situation going into the game.

First, the Steelers will get one of their key pieces of the run game back tomorrow as Jaylen Warren was officially removed from the injury report on Saturday and is expected to play.

Warren was removed from the Steelers' week three game against the Los Angeles Charges when he injured his knee. He began the week with a questionable injury designation but was a full participant at practice on Friday and now has been taken off the injury report.

However, with good news comes bad news.

The Steelers have placed DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve. Leal left the Sunday Night Football game this past week against the Cowboys with a neck injury.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers expect Leal to miss the rest of the season.

Russell Wilson to backup Justin Fields

For the first time this season, one of the Steelers' offseason acquisitions, quarterback Russell Wilson will be active.

Wilson was a full participant in practice throughout the week and Head Coach Mike Tomlin has said that while Justin Fields will remain the starter this week against the Raiders, Wilson will be the backup.

"I thought he had a good week," Tomlin said. "He's proven his health, now it's just a matter of knocking the rust off...health and rust are two different things. Now it's just a process of getting reacclimated to the ball."

Wilson has been working his way back to health after suffering a calf injury in the first week of training camp. He ultimately was able to play in the team's last two preseason games but ended up re-aggravating the injury prior to week one.

Fields has been the team's starter since week one and so far this season has thrown for 961 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and has also rushed for three touchdowns.

The Steelers will look to get back in the win column this week against the Raiders after dropping consecutive games to the Colts and Cowboys.

They'll take on the Raiders at 4:05 in Las Vegas and you can catch the game right here on KDKA-TV.