Steelers DE Cam Heyward, K Chris Boswell named to NFL All-Pro Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just one day before the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens as part of the AFC Wild Card Weekend, three of their leaders have been named to the 2024 Associated Press All-Pro Team.

Announced on Friday, defensive end Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell were named to First-Team All-Pro.

At age 35, Heyward had a renaissance season recording eight sacks, 35 solo tackles, 71 total tackles, and 11 passes defended all while playing in all of the Steelers' 17 games this past season.

It's the third time in Heyward's career he's been named first-team All-Pro.

Meanwhile, Boswell continued being one of the most reliable kickers in the National Football League. Boswell was perfect on extra points this season going 35 for 35 and he also went 41 for 44 on field goals. His longest field goal of the season was 57 yards and on kicks from 50-plus yards, Boswell went 13 for 15.

Earlier this year, Boswell knocked down a 37-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles, making it his 37th field goal of the season, which was broke his own record of 36, set in 2021.

This is the first time Boswell has been named an All-Pro.

Along with Heyward and Boswell, edge rusher T.J. Watt was named a second-team All-Pro.

This past season, by his own standards, Watt had a bit of a down year. He recorded 61 total tackles, down from 68 last season, and 40 solo tackles, down from 48 last season. Watt also had 11.5 sacks.

The Steelers will take on the Ravens on Saturday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs at 8 p.m.