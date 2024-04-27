Steelers' first-round pick Troy Fautanu begins tour of Pittsburgh with trip to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - — Offensive lineman Troy Fautanu was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft in Detroit.

Fautanu was drafted No. 20 overall, one of Pittsburgh's seven picks in this year's draft.

Within hours of being taken by his new team, Fautanu was in Pittsburgh, taking in the sights and sounds of his new home.

On Saturday, Fautanu began his tour of the Steel City with a stop at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh to have fun with a few lucky kids!

Troy Fautanu began his tour of Pittsburgh at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh The BIG Draft event with... Posted by Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, April 27, 2024

Fautanu and other Steelers were there to run football drills as part of the BIG Draft event hosted by the nonprofit.