Pittsburgh Steelers fans believe QB Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The word that Kenny Pickett is the new man under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers is big news for fans.

KDKA-TV spoke to fans Tuesday on coach Mike Tomlin's choice to now lead the offense.

"Ever since he came on the field in the second half of Sunday's game, it's been a lot of excitement," Yinzers manager Tim Piett said. "Yesterday, we sold a tremendous amount of Kenny Pickett merchandise."

Pickett, a rookie first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh, has only half of one regular season game under his belt, but at least one long-time Steelers fan sees something special in No. 8

"Pickett is a good choice," Louise Boyd said. "He kind of puts me in the mind of Terry Bradshaw when he first started."

But in cases like this, there are winners and losers. Mitch Trubisky is now a second-string quarterback.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti: "Do you have any Mitch Tribisky jerseys?"

Piett: "As of right now, I do not."

"It's about getting the business done," Shawnell Pinkson said. "Time to go. If you can't get it right, it's time to go"

KDKA-TV ran into some Steelers fans from Germany who got to take in Pickett's first regular-season game in the pros on Sunday. From their international perspective, Pickett is the man of the moment.

"It was amazing, the second half, Kenny Pickett brought so much life into the stadium," said Robert Fischer of Berlin said. "He will be the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers."