Kenny Pickett named Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers own a 1-3 record following a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Things could get even tougher for the black-and-gold as they prepare for a daunting stretch of games against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and others.

Following reports that the team would promote the rookie, the Steelers confirmed that quarterback Kenny Pickett will be the team's starting signal-caller moving forward.

Kenny Pickett is listed as our starting quarterback on our latest depth chart.



📝: https://t.co/uFjycYGFSu pic.twitter.com/Aw7NbjwOGw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2022

You can watch the Steelers battle the Buffalo Bills this Sunday on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.