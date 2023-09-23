Steelers elevate RB Qadree Ollison from practice squad ahead of matchup with Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers announced on Saturday morning that running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster ahead of the Sunday night matchup in Las Vegas.

Ollison was signed to the practice squad once the regular season began and he was part of the roster during the week two matchup with the browns where he played on special teams.

The move comes after the team placed running back Anthony McFarland on injured reserve with a knee injury on Monday.

Ollison was drafted in 2019 in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons and in his NFL career, he has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars this year.

The Steelers also made additional roster moves earlier this week, promoting DL Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad and signing running back Godwin Igwebuike from Atlanta's practice squad.

They also added WR Duece Watts to the practice squad.

The Steelers will look to remain above .500 this Sunday night when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m.

Both teams currently hold a 1-1 record heading into the game.