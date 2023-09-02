Former Pitt running back Qadree Ollison signing with Steelers practice squad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar face is returning to Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are set to sign running back Qadree Ollison to their practice squad.

The 26-year-old running back has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

Ollison has appeared in 19 games with the Falcons, gaining 158 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

He was with the Dallas Cowboys last year but did not start or record any carries.

In four seasons with Pitt, he gained 2,859 yards over 259 carries for 29 touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns.

The Steelers open the season next week when they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Acrisure Stadium for a week one matchup.