Steelers to start Justin Fields against Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more, suffering their first loss of the 2024 season at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 27-24.

Now at 3-1, the Steelers turn their attention to the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys, coming off a 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

Coach Tomlin described the Indianapolis game as a "tough loss," citing "opportunities to win" that the team did not capitalize on.

"The point differential alone, in the turnover game, was really significant in terms of how the game unfolded. I also thought the penalty component of play was significant."

In that loss, quarterback Justin Fields threw for 312 yards, one passing touchdown, and added two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries.

After his performance against the Colts, Mike Tomlin said that even in a losing effort, Fields will likely start again on Sunday against Dallas.

"I didn't feel any blink in Justin," Tomlin said of Fields' perseverance as quarterback as the team attempted to erase a multi-possession deficit against the Colts.

Russell Wilson will have a "strong work day" in practice on Tuesday, but Fields still maintains the edge as the starter. Tomlin believes Wilson's participation in practice will increase this week.

One of the talking points from the Week 4 loss was officiating. Mike Tomlin and his players were not thrilled with certain calls made by the officiating crew, but Tomlin believes his team must overcome different types of in-game adversity.

"You're going to get wronged from time to time. I didn't like the [penalty against Minkah Fitzpatrick]. I talked to New York yesterday. They didn't like that call, but that doesn't really help me on Monday. You have to be able to overcome that," Tomlin added.

Offensive line ailments

Guard James Daniels now joins rookie tackle Troy Fautanu as a player who will miss most, if not all, of the season with an injury, as Daniels reportedly tore his Achilles in Sunday's loss.

Guard Isaac Seumalo is also still battling an ailment that has prevented him from seeing a regular-season snap this year. Still, Tomlin sounded positive about his availability for Week 5.

Other injuries

Linebacker Alex Highsmith will be out this week.

Running backs Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end MyCole Pruitt will be monitored in practice to determine game-day availability, according to Tomlin.

The opposition

Dallas has a newly-paid franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott.

"Man, I got a lot of respect for Dak Prescott," Tomlin said, citing his arm talent and leadership skills as the starting quarterback of one of the NFL's premier franchises.

CeeDee Lamb remains a top receiver in the league, according to Tomlin, saying Lamb can work inside and outside the numbers.

On Dallas' defense, cornerback Trevon Diggs can challenge receivers, while three-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons can wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.

Tomlin was asked about the significance of the primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, saying he and his team are "blessed" to be a part of a rivalry that goes back decades and includes several Pro Football Hall of Fame players.

Tomlin added that the "strength of the brands" is something to be respected between both clubs.

"You can't put a price tag on standards and legacy," Tomlin said.

The Steelers welcome the Cowboys to Acrisure Stadium this Sunday night for a primetime clash. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m.