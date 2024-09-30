Pittsburgh Steelers OL James Daniels tears Achilles, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers guard James Daniels reportedly suffered a torn Achilles against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Daniels initially left the game on the Steelers' first drive of the game against the Colts.

OL Spencer Anderson filled Daniels' shoes at guard for the remainder of the game that saw the Steelers fall to the Colts, 27-24 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Daniels has only missed two games since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

The Steelers have already lost OL Isaac Seumalo for the first four games of the NFL season, who sustained a pectoral injury before the season began. He was listed as doubtful prior to the matchup against the Colts.

First-round OL Troy Fautanu and OL Nate Herbig were both ruled out for regular season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is set to address the media in his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.